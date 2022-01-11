'Cops must investigate Haryana CM's provocative speeches against farmers'

New Delhi: In the plea seeking action against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly giving provocative speeches to incite violence against protesting farmers, the complainant has told a Delhi court that police investigation is required into the matter so as to unearth the effect of the said speech.



The complaint case filed by Advocate Amit Sahni seeks summoning of Khattar and also to direct the concerned police officials to conduct an investigation against him by lodging an FIR in the matter.

As per legal news website Live Law, in the written submissions filed before the Court, Sahni has said that the assistance of the police is required as the complainant on his own may not be in a position to collect and produce the evidence in support of the accusations.

The development came after the Delhi Police had told the Court that no cognizable offence was made out against Khattar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Court had directed the Delhi Police to file its response in the matter.

According to the complainant, the contents of the videos make it abundantly clear that Khattar has committed offences under Sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 of IPC by "wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and making statements conducing to public mischief."