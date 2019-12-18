Cops hold peace meet in S-E Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with Aman Committee Members to restore peace in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh area. According to police, a meeting of the south-east district with members of 'Aman Committee' and locals respectable was held at Jamia Nagar police station by Joint CP (Southern Range) Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal said that the main objective of the meeting was to appeal for peace and maintaining law and order in the area and strengthening Public-Police cooperation. More than 100 persons including members of Aman committee and public citizens were present in the meeting.

On Tuesday, such a meeting was held in Shaheen Bagh police station. During the meeting, an appeal was made to the locals for peaceful expression and not to pay heed on rumours or false propaganda and to help Delhi

Police in maintaining law and order.