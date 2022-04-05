Cops hold meeting with transgender community to make Ggm crime-free

gurugram: As a part of Gurugram Police's endeavour to hold programmes wherein its officials can connect with the citizens one on one, a workshop was organised where Gurugram Police women officials interacted with district's transgender community.



According to officials, the main objective of this programme was to ensure that the transgender community in Gurugram feel accepted and also coordinate with the Gurugram Police for tackling law and order challenges.

In the discussions, there were several concerns that were shared by the community. On their part, a large team of Gurugram Women Police officials also made sure that they listened to their concerns and understood their

challenges.

It has been assured to the transgender community that more such workshops will be organised in the coming days.

The workshop was organised at a time when a body of a transgender was recently found in a public place. SHO of Sector 29 police station, said that the killers had smashed the victim's head with bricks and stones. There were multiple injury marks on her head,

he said.

According to the police, the victim's nephew reached the spot and identified the body, following which it was sent for an autopsy. The law enforcement officials are investigating the case.

Some of the cases have come in the past where rivalries between two transgender groups in terms of distribution of areas (where the groups receive money) led to violence. On their part, the community have often expressed concerns over the disparaging attitude towards them by a substantial section of the

society.

"It is always nice to be acknowledged. We also want to contribute on our part of making Gurugram free of crime and coordinate with officials of Gurugram Police for the same," Renu, one of the transgenders residing in Gurugram, said.

Holding workshops and meeting with citizens groups is also a part of directives set by Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

The newly-appointed Gurugram Police Commissioner is said to have mentioned how communication and interaction with the public will aid in a better and stronger relationship between the police and the citizens, who they are meant to protect. She thus also asked policemen and policewomen to interact with the public more often.

A lot of programmes to develop a friendlier side of Gurugram Police have been planned and implemented in the past. Most of these initiatives however have not been very successful and could not be implemented on a long term basis.