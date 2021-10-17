'Cops found running errands for VIPs'

New Delhi: Around 500 Delhi Police personnel posted on protection duties of several serving and former officers were taken off their positions after they were found running personal errands for them. Tahey were found out in a security audit done by Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana, NDTV reported Saturday afternoon.



Commissioner Asthana has also asked police stations across the city to submit a list of those on active duty for better force optimisation and security overhaul.