Cops find 'Tradmahasabha' group behind 'SulliDeals', 'BulliBai' apps

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi Police on Sunday revealed that they had traced the creator of the "SulliDeals" application, where influential Muslim women were "auctioned", the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation Unit (IFSO) of the Special Cell, investigating multiple cases, stumbled upon a group on Twitter, where they believe the idea for creating such an application originated.



Significantly, even though the "SulliDeals" case was registered six months prior to the most recent case (BulliBai app), the police were able to find a breakthrough in the initial case after having arrested the man they alleged created the second application where more Muslim women were targetted.

During sustained interrogation, the 21-year-old engineering student Neeraj Bishnoi, alleged to be behind the BulliBai app claimed to have been in touch with the creator of the Twitter handle @sullideals — one of the first accounts to start posting content from the application on social media. He claimed that this person, residing in Indore, had created the application on GitHub and that he himself had used the same methodology to create his identical app with a different name.

This led the police to Aumkareshwar Thakur, the 25-year-old man from Indore. But importantly, interrogation sessions with Thakur have now led investigators to believe that a group on Twitter known as "Tradmahasabha" was where the idea for such applications might have originated.

During interrogation, Thakur allegedly admitted that he joined a "trad" group called "Tradmahasabha" on Twitter in January 2020, and the idea was floated there to target, defame and troll Muslim women, senior officials aware of the probe told Millennium Post.

They added that he then allegedly developed code for the SulliDeals application on GitHub. The access to the app was shared with all the members of the "Tradmahasabha" group. He shared the app details on his Twitter account and The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by other group members, the police said.

Moreover, the Delhi Police found that Bishnoi, the man allegedly behind the "BulliBai" app, was also part of the "Tradmahasabha" group where the link and access for the "SulliDeals" app was shared in July last year.

Bishnoi then went on to divulge the Twitter account that was sharing these details on the group and said that he lived in Indore — which led cops to Thakur.

The police have said that they are now working on finding the possible involvement of other members of this group in these cases and are yet to divulge details on the scale at which this or other similar groups were operating.