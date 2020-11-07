Cops file charges, no mention of 'love-jihad'

gurugram: Within 12 days of the brutal murder of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar right outside her campus in Ballabgarh, the police here have filed a 700-page chargesheet in the case against the prime accused Tausif and his accomplices. While many Right-wing groups had cried "love-jihad" after learning the accused person's religion, the Faridabad Police have not mentioned it anywhere in their chargesheet.



Police have charged Tausif with murdering Tomar, not as a spontaneous attack but in a planned and well-thought-out manner. Police have charged Rehan and charged accused Azru of supplying the murder weapon to Tausif.

Speaking to Millennium Post, officials of Faridabad police, however, mentioned that they may present a supplementary chargesheet where charges in earlier kidnapping and the possibility of "love-jihad" may also be filed. To make their case airtight, police said they have presented 25 pieces of evidence, including call records, forensic material, and other material evidence.

They have also added that they could smell gunpowder on Tausif's hand as they had nabbed him within five hours of the crime. Police claim to have 60 eyewitnesses to prove their case.