Cops disguise themselves as MCD officials to nab 4 burglars

New Delhi: As a unique drive, a team of Delhi Police from the South-East district disguised themselves as civic body employees and conducted a door-to-door search in the Mehrauli area to trace and arrest four burglars, who had last week allegedly broke into a house and stole valuables.



The raids were conducted in the wake of the increasing cases of robbery and theft in the South and South-East part of the capital city.

Recently, on September 18, a woman named Manjeet Kaur, who is a resident of the Kalkaji area, approached the police and informed them that her house was burgled when she, along with her husband, had gone to the office.

"Jewellery items including four gold sets, six pairs of tops, four rings, three bangles made of gold, a gold chain and other silver jewellery were stolen," police confirmed.

"We started our investigation and after scanning the CCTV cameras it was found that four men were roaming in the area and one of them was carrying a bag. The complainant identified that it was her stolen bag and we also found that the accused boarded an auto-rickshaw after committing the crime. We traced the owner of the auto-rickshaw and he told us that he had dropped them in the Mehrauli area. The police had their pictures and since it was a densely populated colony, the police decided to go there disguising themselves as civic body employees," a police official informed.

The accused were identified as Nitin Kumar, Anoop Kumar, Mohd Irfan and Ashu Kumar. Cops further arrested a receiver of stolen jewellery Bidesh Haldhar.

According to the police officials, the accused disclosed that they are addicted to alcohol and smoking. They used to target unmanned accommodations to steal valuable articles for a great bounty.