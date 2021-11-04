Cops consider Pracha's offer to send documents after clearing with clients

New Delhi: In a bid to avoid the Delhi Police rummaging through his offices, which also contain privileged information related to many of his client, defence lawyer advocate Mehmood Pracha, has now offered to draft and send documents to authorities after clearing them from his clients - so that privileged information does not go to the



police.

Pracha is currently defending several accused in the Delhi riots cases against the case built by the Delhi Police. However, the police are trying to search his offices in a case related to the alleged forgery of documents in a separate case related to the riots.

Significantly, the Delhi Police have now told a local court that it is willing to examine Pracha's offer in the interest of protecting the rights and interests of his clients.

Pracha has said there is no reason whatsoever for the police to conduct a search and create unnecessary complications, in his submission to the court of Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

The Delhi Police is set to argue on this plea to send required documents on November 15, after assessing the offer made by Pracha, according to the directions of November 1.

The advocate has been accused of drafting a police complaint on behalf of one Sharif Malik and of drafting a reply to a 16/91 CrPC notice, originally issued to one Irshad Ali. The allegation is that Pracha drafted these documents and sent it to authorities.

Irshad was a victim of the riots and his shop was burnt and looted during that time. While the police have said that Pracha convinced Irshad to attach Malik's complaint to his own response to make his case stronger, Irshad has told the media that he reached out to Pracha to clear the names of his friends, who had been wrongly accused.

In this case, a search warrant for Pracha's computer has been under stay since March this year. While the system has been sealed, it remains in Pracha's custody.

The police had first raided Pracha's office in December last year.