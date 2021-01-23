Cops come half way, suggest Outer Delhi instead of Outer Ring Road

New delhi: With the farmers' talks with the Centre ending in yet another deadlock on Friday, farmers have insisted on holding their Republic Day tractor march inside the Capital. While the Delhi Police had been suggesting routes outside the city so far, they came half way on Friday and suggested that the farmers hold the tractor rally in Outer Delhi instead of the Outer Ring Road.



Farmers, however, will hold their internal meeting in which they will decide whether to go for the route suggested by the law enforcement agency or decline their proposal.

"Tikri-Nangloi-Najafgarh-Dhansa border, this was the route proposed during the meeting. However, farmers still wanted to hold their march on Outer Ring Road," the sources added. During a further conversation between farmers and police, the discussion was related to traffic, law and order issues.

"Police asked farmers to hold tractor rally on the proposed route and make some adjustments for law and order of the city," sources said, adding farmers may take their decision on Saturday after their internal meeting.

Meanwhile, the top brass of Delhi Police also held their meeting in regards to farmers' protest. In the meeting, the discussion was related to security arrangements and also about tractor rally. The city police may also prepare an action plan on the number of vehicles allowed for the march so that there is no traffic mayhem or any kind of law and order issuses.

After holding rehearsals and preparations for the past few days, several batches of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are also set to leave on Saturday to participate in the proposed tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi.

And amidst this, students from the Punjab University wrote to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, saying that there were many miscreants entering the protests putting their lives in danger.

The letter added that it wanted to bring the court's attention to the human rights violations farmers were facing.

Furthermore, Prashant Bhushan has invited the press and current and sitting MPs for a "Kisan Sansad", scheduled to be held at the GTB Memorial in protest against the fact that the Centre had decided to cancel the Winter Session of Parliament.

According to the invitation, the two day event (23 and 24 January) is so that sitting and former MPs could come together to discuss the three farm laws, the issue of MSP, the government's repression of the farmers protest and other major problems of farmers.