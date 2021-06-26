Cops claim fake robbery bid by scribe

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police has ruled out the allegations of TV journalist about being looted at gunpoint, saying that the facts and accusations made by the journalist don't corroborate while the electronic records also proved that the robbery bid has been faked.



Journalist Atul Agrawal, editor-in-chief of Hindi Khabar news channel, had posted on his Facebook profile claiming to be robbed by five men at gunpoint near Rise Chowk police station area of Greater Noida. He wrote that the incident took place merely 250-300 meters away from the police station when he was returning home around 1 am on the intervening night of June 19 and 20.

However, police went through the CCTV footage and other evidence and arrived at the conclusion that Agarwal had made false allegations over some personal family dispute. The officer added that Agrawal had a family dispute with his wife following which he faked the robbery bid, possibly to hide something.