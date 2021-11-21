Cops bust fake medical certificate racket to help undertrial prisoners

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a fake medical certificate racket by arresting a man claiming to be a doctor from Sector 75 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The racket used to supply fake medical certificates to imprisoned undertrials, police informed.



Undertrials often get bail based on medical reports. The accused person has been identified as Ram Krishna Gupta, who is the mastermind of the racket. Cops further suspect that this 'quack doctor' has made over a dozen certificates for undertrials for his financial gain. Gupta allegedly charged Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for each report based on the profile of the undertrial seeking the application.

Reportedly, cops started an investigation on the directions of Delhi High Court, which had flagged a case of a fictitious medical report during the hearing of a bail application of a drug trafficker, Rais Khan, who was arrested with 329.5kg of drugs in 2019. An FIR was registered and a team was formed to investigate the

matter.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that during the initial investigation, cops established the alleged doctor's involvement in five such cases. Initially, the accused was untraceable. Several raids were conducted to nab him. Proclamation proceedings were then initiated to declare him an

absconder.

On Thursday, the cops received information that the suspect in the case was in Noida. Technical surveillance was mounted and the suspect was tracked down and

arrested.