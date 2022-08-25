Cops bust fake education centre indulging in providing fake marksheets and degrees

new delhi: Delhi Police has busted a racket indulging in providing fake mark sheets and degrees and running a fraud education centre in the Kilokari village of Southeast Delhi, the officials informed on Wednesday. The cops nabbed six members of the gang and seized six mobile phones, one laptop, seals and a printer used in making false and fabricated marksheets, degrees and certificates along with backdated degrees, marksheets, and certificates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast Esha Pandey confirmed.



The accused have been identified as Rekha (26), Deepika (22), Poonam (22), Amita (22), Rehan (25) and Kaif (27), all are residents of Delhi-NCR.

According to DCP Esha Pandey, Cyber police station of the Southeast, the district received secret information regarding a fake education centre that was under operation in the name of Mountain Institute of Management and Technology at Kilokari Village, Sunlight Colony. The team planned to raid the said location. Later, the team reached the location and found four women busy in telephonic conversations. The team apprehended all of them. On enquiry, they were found cheating innocent people on the pretext of providing them backdated marksheets, degrees and certificates of different courses like BBA/BCA/MCA etc from certified universities. Further, in their instance, Rehan and Kaif were also arrested from their residences, Pandey mentioned.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the owners of the Mountain Institute of Management and Technology are Rehan and Kaif. The bank accounts of the alleged people got analysed and there were multiple transactions amounting to lakhs by duping innocent people, DCP said.

It was also revealed that these people used to acquire data of desirable candidates from a website and allure them by providing backdated degrees of various graduation courses without appearing in any exam. They used to charge Rs 10000 to Rs 20000 per person for providing them with the marksheets/ degrees as per the candidate's requirement. The payment was received through UPI and online transactions. After receiving the payment, they used to provide a fake degree from any recognised university to the candidate whose record was never updated in the said university.

Further investigation of the case is in progress to extract data of beneficiary candidates and alleged transactions made in the account of the accused people, Esha Pandey added.