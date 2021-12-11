Cops asked to periodically review security arrangements in courts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to undertake periodical review of security arrangements in courts, based on security audit by an expert team, for deploying requisite number of personnel and installation of gadgets following the September 24 shootout that killed three persons inside Rohini Court.



A bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel, in its order passed in matters concerning the safety and security at court complexes, stated that while Delhi Police shall be primarily responsible for regular and continuous security-audit, deployment of adequate personnel, monitoring through CCTV cameras etc, the Delhi government shall be responsible for making the required budgetary allocation.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, further directed "round-the-clock monitoring" of court buildings through CCTV cameras having high resolution, adequate storage capacity and the technology to cover "as much area as possible" particularly the court lock-ups.

The court said that its directions to regulate the ingress in judicial complexes shall be scrupulously followed by all and appreciated that measures already initiated by the authorities, such as deployment of higher number of security police personnel with extra support by the Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMFs), installation of metal detectors, X-ray Scanners etc.

"Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall constitute a team of experts to undertake the exercise of security audit of Delhi High Court Complex as well as all the District Court Complexes at Delhi," the court said in its order dated November 24.

"Status Report of Delhi Police does bring forth certain measures having been put in place. However, a one-time measure or exercise would not suffice. Commissioner of Police shall, based on the audit, undertake periodical review of the security arrangements and depending on the given situation, required number of security personnel shall be deployed and requisite gadgets shall be installed," it added.