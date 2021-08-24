Cops asked to give latest update on all pending riots cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi Police to place before it the latest position of cases relating to north east Delhi riots of 2020, pending before trial courts here. The high court said the police shall disclose in its report the status of the cases as to in how many of them charge sheets have been filed, charges have been framed and how many prosecution witnesses examined.



"Respondents (police) request to file counter affidavit bringing on record the latest position on filing of charge sheets and position of trial going on in the criminal courts. Time granted. List on October 8," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

The high court was hearing a batch of pleas related to the last year violence and alleged hate speeches by leaders which led to eruption of violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The plea sought lodging of FIRs on the violence which has left at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured, and against political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches.

Another plea had alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, and AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan also gave hate speeches. The court was also hearing a PIL by Delhi resident Ajay Gautam seeking NIA probe under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) into the violence.