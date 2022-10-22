Cops arrest most wanted gangster

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has claimed to arrest 'India's most wanted' petroleum product smuggler and a desperate robber of the infamous Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the officials informed on Friday.



The criminal has been identified as Sunil aka Banda (40), a resident of Sonipat of Haryana. He was wanted in over 39 cases of robbery, theft, arms act etc. and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on his arrest by the Delhi Police.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell, a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Rakesh aka Raka was arrested a couple of weeks ago during the interrogation and the name of Sunil aka Banda was revealed, who used to help the accused financially and was also involved in an extortion case of Karol Bagh in which the accused persons had demanded

Rs 5 crore from

the victim.

Later, sources and informers were deployed by the team led by Inspectors Manender and Somil Sharma under the supervision of ACsP Sanjay Dutt and Jai Prakash to apprehend Sunil aka Banda, a member of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and most wanted smuggler of petrol/diesel from pipelines in India, the

DCP said.

Later, secret information was received by the team that Sunil aka Banda would be coming to the Burari area in the evening to meet one of his associates. It was also informed that he owned an illegal

firearm.

Accordingly, a team was constituted and deployed in the area of Burari. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested from Burari main road, the DCP Special Cell confirmed.