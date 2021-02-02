Cops arrest 25-yr-old for attacking CISF personnel at Red Fort

New Delhi: Almost three terabyte storage space will soon be filled with videos and other important inputs, including photographs related to January 26 violence. Police said that they have arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly involved in attacking CISF personnel inside Red Fort.



The official has said they have received 200-300 e-mails as tips with respect to the incident. "Very little space left, we have got over 2,000 videos and photographs from people and other sources which will help in the investigation," the official said. When asked how they will segregate such voluminous data, the official said that it will be done by the forensic teams which are assisting them in the investigation. Police sources said that more than 70 tractor owners have been identified who were present in the city during the January 26 violence.

"Tractors have come to Delhi from different states. We will be sending them (owners) summons to join the investigation," the sources added.

During the investigation, police said they arrested one Akashpreet, who was allegedly injured during the incident and was admitted at St Stephen's hospital. He was arrested from the hospital. "He was present at ramparts of the Red Fort and was found involved in attacking one CISF personnel deployed there. During the incident he was also injured," sources said.

Delhi Police on Sunday said that notices were sent to more than 50 people including farmer leaders but they are yet to join the probe. "Some have acknowledged that they will join the investigation. We have also found that several are sitting in protest," sources said, adding that it would become a law and order issue if they go to detain them from the protest sites. More than 15 people have been served with the second notice to join the probe.

Sources further said that they have also identified criminal elements who were not part of the agitation but were found involved in the violence. "They have not joined the probe and we suspect that they left the city after violence. We will be picking them up as well," sources said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday visited Ghazipur border along with Special CP Rajesh Khurana and Joint CP (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar and DCP East Deepak Yadav and took a stock of the arrangement. He also briefed the police personnel and appreciated the hard work done by them.

Over 100 photographs have been prepared from the videos. "Lakhs of dump data from the place of violence and tractor parade have been collected. We are segregating the phone numbers as there are many of local residents, shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers," an official said.