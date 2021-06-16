Cops arrest 2 more in assault case

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident of an elderly man being thrashed and his beard chopped off.



While cops have ruled out any possibility of hate crime, they have ascertained that the accused involved in the crime were known to the victim.

As per police, the arrested accused have been identified as Kallu and Adil, both residents of Hajipur under Loni border area.

While the victim, Samad, has claimed that he was made to chant religious slogans, Ghaziabad police have refuted the claims citing that the victim didn't mention about any such occurrence while being questioned by police at the time of filing complaint.

"Preliminary investigations showed that the assault on victim was personal as he was known to the main accused Pravesh Gurjar.

"Samad had sold an amulet to Gurjar which he felt to be doing an adverse effect on his life. Also three out of the six accused involved in crime also belonged to the same community," said Dr. Iraj Raza, Superintendent of Police (rural), Ghaziabad.

Soon after a video of incident went viral on social media, Samad also released a Facebook live video alongside a local Samajwadi party leader.

Police are also probing the involvement of SP leader Ummed Pehalwan Idrishi to make out if he tried to give the incident a communal hatred.