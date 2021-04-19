Cops arrange 20 O2 cylinders for hosp in need

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge of Covid-19 in the Capital and the added restrictions during the weekend, there were several instances where Delhi Police officers stepped up to help those in need, from providing oxygen cylinders to hospitals to arranging Remidisvir injections for Covid patients.

On Sunday, police received a call from Mansa Ram Hospital saying that their oxygen supply has run out and that the existing stock won't last for more than an hour. Following this a police team, led by Additional DCP (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama rushed to Mundka and Bawana to arrange Oxygen cylinders from suppliers and subsequently after coordinating with the supplier, a total of 20 oxygen cylinders were rushed to the hospital.

In another instance, police got to know that one 67-year-old Covid patient was admitted in the ICU of Silver Line Hospital in Bhopal and doctors had said that he is in dire need of Remidisvir injection. Hence, after trying his luck everywhere, police arranged five vials of the injection and immediately got it airlifted to Bhopal and now the condition of the patient is said to be stable.

Similarly, one Mohd. Vakil (50) came to the Red Fort police station claiming that his 45-year-old wife was feeling sick and needed help. The couple work as labourers in the Red Fort parking lot, police said.

Following this, Constable Than Singh rushed to their juggi and saw that the woman was feeling weak and suffocated inside it. After shifting her out of the juggi, the constable called a doctor for treatment who told them that she didn't have any symptoms of Covid but has turned very weak.

Meanwhile, an intimation was received at Dwarka North Police Station regarding the death of one 93-year-old as a result of Covid.

Following this, SI Dharmender was deputed to handle the distress call and he further arranged an ambulance for taking the body to RTRM Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan.

"The body was shifted to RTRM Hospital for further procedure and later, for cremation," police said.