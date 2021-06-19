Cop who disarmed rioter promoted

New delhi: Over 60 personnel of the Delhi Police have been granted out-of-turn promotion for their outstanding performance, officials said on Friday.

"Out-of-turn promotions are granted to 66 Delhi Police personnel for their outstanding performance. I congratulate them for their achievements and wish them a bright career ahead," Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava tweeted.

Last year, head constable Seema Dhaka was the first personnel of the Delhi Police who was granted an out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children. Dhaka was posted at the Samaypur Badli police station of outer-north district.

This year, it appeared, however, that Head Constable Deepak Dahiya, was one of the cops who was given this promotion. Notably, Dahiya was the policeman at whom Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan had pointed a gun on February 24 in the Jafrabad area.

In a video recorded by a journalist on the ground, the cop can be seen calmly walking towards Shahrukh and quickly disarming him - ridding him of his weapon, overpowering him with his colleagues and then detaining him.