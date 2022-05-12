Cop thrashed by advocates inside Ghaziabad dist court

Ghaziabad: An Inspector of UP Police was beaten up by a group of advocates inside Ghaziabad district court on Tuesday evening following an argument. The situation remained tensed and police had to keep the inspector hostage inside police station to save him.



On Tuesday afternoon, Saurabh Rathor, an inspector in Bhojpur police station had come to Ghaziabad court for some official work. Ravi Sharma, a resident of Modinagar area and an advocate with Ghaziabad bar council, indulged into an argument with Rathor and thrashed him along with other advocates.

Ghaziabad's bar President Yogendra Kaushik said that on April 27, advocate Ravi Sharma along with his friends were going back to Modinagar from Hapur after attending a wedding ceremony. "Police was checking in Bhojpur area when they stopped Ravi's car for checking. An argument broke out between inspector Saurabh Rathore and Ravi following which Rathore slapped Ravi," informed Kaushik.

On Tuesday, Advocate Ravi was going to represent the case in the court when he saw inspector Rathore on the way and the debate started again. Other advocates also joined him and allegedly manhandled the inspector. The policemen present inside the court somehow rescued the inspector and kept him inside the police post after closing the gate for nearly one hour.

However, the advocates vandalised the police post and demanded actions against the inspector.

As the information spread, senior police officials including SP City Nipun Agarwal, SP Rural Iraj Raja and other officials reached the spot. The settlement between the two sides was made after police apologised on part of the inspector in presence of the Bar President and the Secretary.

Nipun Agarwal, SP City, Ghaziabad said that no compliant has been received in connection with the incident. "The matter is being investigated, however, no compliant has been received as of now from both the sides," said Agarwal.