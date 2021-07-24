Cop shows up at The Wire office; 'routine check': DCP

New delhi: As news website The Wire continues reporting on The Pegasus Project, a Delhi Police constable on Friday showed up at their office here in the Gol Market area of New Delhi. While the police have said he was there for a "routine check", Editor-in-chief Siddharth Varadarajan said on Twitter that the cop was asking about "Swara Bhasker and Vinod Dua".



Varadarajan, wrote on Twitter," Not just another day at the office for @thewire_in after #PegasusProject Policeman arrived today with inane inquiries. 'Who's Vinod Dua?' 'Who's Swara Bhaskar?' 'Can I see your rent agreement?' 'Can I speak to Arfa?' Asked why he'd come: "Routine check for Aug 15."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said it was a routine checking which was related to Independence Day preparations. "In the run-up to Independence Day, security and anti-terrorism measures such as tenant verification, checking of guest houses etc are being taken throughout Delhi. Local beat officer had gone to verify an office which didn't bear any signboard at the entrance," he said.

Replying to the tweet of DCP New Delhi, Varadarajan said "Also your Ct Mahesh wanted someone from the Wire office to give him in writing, "Vinod Dua, Asif khan or Swara yahaan kaam nahi karte hain". What does this have to do with what you say is the purpose of his visit?"

Varadarajan further said," The Mandir Marg PS knows The Wire office. That sign is for the other half of the building which is locked. But pls speak to Ct Mahesh, as I did, and find out why he was asking about Vinod Dua, Swara, Arfa, some Asif, & mumbling something about "koi kanpur case". All very strange."

Bhasker also tweeted later, tagging Delhi Police, asking why they had to ask The Wire about her when they could have just Googled her or visited her social media profile.