Cop 'removes' neighbour from home due to caste prejudice

new delhi: A Delhi court has directed the District Magistrate of Rohini and the police to make necessary arrangements for the return of a man, allegedly dispossessed of his house by a woman police officer due to caste prejudice.



The court was hearing an application filed by the man seeking protection for him and his family as he was allegedly threatened, verbally abused with casteist remarks and dispossessed of his flat by the woman, who was a police officer and lived in the same building.

According to the application, no steps had been taken against the woman as she was a police officer.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar directed the District Magistrate, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), Executive Magistrate and the Deputy Commissioner of Police to make necessary arrangements for the complainant's access to his house.

The court, in its order passed on October 27, further directed them to take care of the security of the woman and her family members as she had also alleged that her daughters were molested by the complainant.

It asked them to inform the court about the status within three days.

According to the application, filed through advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, the complainant belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and was in possession of a flat in

Rohini.