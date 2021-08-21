Cop held for picking a fight with fireman

New Delhi: 13 days after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana urged police personnel to perform their duties with their heads held high, a constable posted in Samaypur Badli police station was arrested for misbehaving and manhandling a fireman in the Outer North district, following which he was arrested.

A video of the incident went viral in which the police constable, in civilian clothes, was seen grabbing the uniform of a 52-year-old fireman identified as Narendra. The constable was carrying a stick and was seen pushing the firefighter.

"There was a fire incident in Samaypur Badli, the victim along with other firemen were returning to their fire station on a fire tender when they were struck in traffic snarls," a fire official said.

According to the official, Narendra came out from the vehicle and saw that the constable was driving his vehicle on the wrong side. "He only told him to drive his vehicle on the right side so that traffic jam can be cleared," the official said.

The constable was soon infuriated and started misbehaving with the fireman. "The fire was still blazing. They were coming back to refill their fire vehicle with water and return to the spot for dousing the blaze when the incident took place," the official said.

According to police, he was arrested on Thursday under sections 186, 353 and 332 of IPC, MV Act, Delhi Fire Services Act.

"Alleged Ct has been put under suspension after the incident was reported. FiR has been regd on the complaint of the fireman. Further action being taken as per law," tweeted DCP (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh. The accused was not drunk at the time of the incident. Police said that the fireman was injured in the arms.