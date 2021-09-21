Convicted AAP MLA released on probation

New Delhi: A Special Court here has released AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on probation of good conduct for three months after he was convicted in a case pertaining to rioting and obstructing Delhi Police officers in 2013.



Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed an order releasing Tripathi on probation of good conduct for a period of three months on furnishing a bond of good conduct after taking note that he had deep roots in the society.

In her order, the judge noted that: "There is nothing negative in the probation reports against the convicts, rather the probation officer has recommended that the cases of the convicts be considered for the benefit of probation". Special Judge Goel added that she deemed it fit to give the benefit of Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958 to the convicts and to release the convicts on probation of good conduct.

The court while releasing them also observed that none of the offences under which they have been convicted is either punishable by death or life imprisonment.

Along with Tripathi, another of his co-accused, one Geeta, who was convicted in the case along with him was also released on probation for two years on furnishing a bond of good conduct.

"He has deep roots in the society and the convicts are not a threat to the society. Further, the convict Geeta is a poor lady which is also reflected from the report of the Probation Officer and has a daughter of marriageable age. Both the convicts have already remained in custody for around 13 days," the court order read. The court directed both the convicts to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from criminal activity while their time out of prison.

In April, Tripathi was convicted by a Delhi court under several IPC sections for rioting and obstructing, voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force on Delhi police officers and he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.