Control crowds: Govt warns liquor shops as tipplers rush to stock up after vends try to clear their stocks

New Delhi: Even as snaking queues were seen outside the Capital's liquor shops, which are now offering heavy discounts in a rush to clear stocks before their licences are due to be renewed at the end of March, the Delhi government's Excise Department warned the stores of action if they are unable to prevent the blatant violation of Covid-19 protocol near their premises.



It also said the liquor stores in the city are required to maintain law and order in and outside their outlets, failing which the shops may have their licences cancelled. The stores, which have L-7Z licences, are offering discounts on Indian and Foreign liquor to customers through their vends.

"Certain instances are being reported wherein huge crowd is seen in and/or outside the retail liquor vends which are offering Indian and Foreign Made Liquor on discounted prices. In these instances, blatant violation of the DDMA guidelines... has been observed," the excise department said.

It said these instances were also in violation of clause 3.4.8 of the tender document which states that "the licensee shall be responsible for maintenance of law and order around their vend".

"...In case the vend causes nuisance in the neighbourhood and any complaint is received by the Government, the license of that particular vend may be cancelled. However, the license fees for the zone will remain the same," the department said.

The provision is further supplemented by clause 3.4.11 of the tender document that the compliance of license parameters and maintenance of law and order in the vicinity of his vends shall be an important parameter to decide whether the zonal license would be renewed at the end of year, it said.

Further, under Rule 20 of The Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the maximum quantities of intoxicants have been specified that may be sold by retail and possessed exclusively, by an individual not below the age of twenty-five years in Delhi — which is at nine litres.

Therefore, all the L-7Z licensees are forewarned to comply with the DDMA guidelines, clause 3.4.8 of the tender document and Rule 20 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. Any such violation would be considered as breach of Terms & Conditions of the license, it said.

Liquor stores in several areas of Delhi witnessed long queues of tipplers on Saturday as some outlets offered discounts on different brands of alcohol. Some stores in parts of the city, including Jahangirpuri, Shahdara and Mayur Vihar, offered up to 35 per cent discount on certain IMFL brands.