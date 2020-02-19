Contractor's negligence sited for mishap

New Delhi: The investigation into the wall collapse of a building in the CR Park area on Sunday which killed one labourer and injured three others has now revealed negligence on the contractor's side. Sources said that the nearby constructions in the area are also under the scanner of investigators and the role of other builder is being probed.

According to Delhi Police, the complainant (another labourer) in the case told them that they have asked for the safety equipment from the building's contractor, identified as Nidhish Gupta, but he ignored the demand. "We continuously told our builder Gupta to provide us with equipment, helmets but he did not pay any heed.

The incident was the result of negligence," the complainant told police.

The basement of the house, E-845 where the deceased along with other victims were working, was being rebuilt while the nearby house, E-844, was being demolished. The debris of the house being demolished overturned into the basement and caused the damage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that they have received the information around 2.19 pm that a wall has collapsed at the construction site.