Contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Ggm

Gurugram: A local contractor identified as Virendra Dayma who ran a shop for building material was on Friday gunned down in broad daylight on a busy street, while he was on his way to Sohna in his SUV. Police officials said that unidentified assailants had approached Dayma's car on their bike and fired on him indiscriminately after suddenly overtaking him.



According to eyewitnesses, more than 12 bullets were pumped into Virendra. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where after an hour of intense treatment he finally succumbed to his injuries.

The Gurugram Police have registered a case and begun their probe. They said the murder may have been committed due to an internal feud and rivalries, the causes of which are being ascertained.

While the city is no stranger to brutal murders such as this one, significantly, there were three other similar murders in the recent past. All three deceased were believed to be involved in criminal activities and had contacts with prominent gangs of Gurugram, where rivalries often end up in brutal and ruthless murders.

On May 29, 32-year Vicky Dureja was gunned down in Feroz Gandhi Marg by unidentified assailants who pumped more 28 bullets into his body resulting in his instant death. A property dealer by profession, Vicky was said to be close to Binder Gujjar. Such was the brazenness of Vicky 's murderers that they killed him in the broad daylight at around 2:00 pm.

The murder of Vicky comes just less than weeks after another gangster Manjeet was gunned down in front of his own children a girl (15) and a boy (8) when he had gone for a morning walk with them.

The Gurugram Police had made three arrests in the case and revealed that it was an inter-gang rivalry. In addition to Manjeet and Vicky, there were two more gangsters who have been gunned down by their rivals in the months of May and April.