Contract killer held for murder during lockdown

New Delhi: A contract killer who had committed murder during lockdown was arrested from Dwarka district. Police said that the accused wanted to become don of Delhi-NCR.

Police said that on May 20, the accused along with his associates had committed a broad daylight murder of one Gaurav and injured one Vicky in Sitapuri area. "It was ascertained that both parties in the case have criminal backgrounds and it was basically turf war played by the criminals to eliminate the rivals," DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, adding on May 29 they caught one contract killer named Gulfam near Dada Dev Hospital on New Dwarka Nala Road in Dabri. The team of special staff under Inspector Naveen Kumar made the arrest.

DCP said that Gulfam has been arrested in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. He was released from jail in May 2019 and was trying to run a small Dhaba to cover up his criminal activities. He wanted to have a big name in the criminal world. "He met one Nitish Tiwari a few years ago in jail and both became friends. They hatched a plan to eliminate their rival criminals," police said, adding that on the day of the incident they showered bullets over Vicky and Gaurav.