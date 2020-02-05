Contest for national Capital: Candidates take innovative route to woo voters

New Delhi: As the election campaigning for the tightly contested Delhi elections nears completion senior leadership of the political parties have hit the ground with various roadshows and grand rallies.



Even as the campaigning of senior leaders of all the political parties is overtly visible, the process adopted by the local candidates on the ground to reach out to the electorate is also not far behind. A lot of variations can be seen in the form of jingles being used for the candidates. In constituencies like Chhatarpur that is on the Delhi-Haryana border, Haryanvi jingles have been used by the BJP and Congress candidates. The approach is an innovative measure where the candidates are moving away from just pasting posters of the candidates on public properties.

As was the case in the 2015 elections, the auto-rickshaws have again been utilised effectively by all the political parties to deliver their message. Besides placing the banners of the candidates this time the auto-rickshaws are also playing the local jingles which are being used for the candidates. Other constituencies, where Haryanvi jingles have become popular, are Bijwasan, Najafgarh, Badli. In constituencies of RK Puram and Mehrauli the BJP and AAP candidates have used the themes of rap and Bollywood songs to deliver the message.

Speaking to Millennium Post one of the auto drivers said that he is being paid Rs 200 per trip and in a day he does about 10 to 12 trips. To bring in more personal connect the incumbent AAP MLA from Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar is also distributing calendars for his party were the achievements of the AAP government in five years have been listed.

In the upscale areas like Vasant Kunj, Saket, Satya Niketan and Chhatarpur farms, various party workers are using cycles to promote their candidates. In times when pollution is one of the major challenges in the city, the party workers are using this tactic to urge the citizens living in posh localities to use fewer vehicles.