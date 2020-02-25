Contentious Act takes backseat

New Delhi: With violence raging the streets of North-East part of the national Capital for the third consecutive day, what started as a clash between the pro and anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) agitators has now blown up to a full-scale communal riot with neither side caring to mention a word about the contentious legislation.



People from both flanks were seen talking 'revenge' as they refused to give the other any edge over the issue. What is adding fuel to fire is marking of houses with religious symbols, posters, etcetera with attempts to force people to leave their houses if they are lesser in numbers.

Earlier while opposing the CCA, the entire area had witnessed protests by small groups. People in hundreds and even more were seen sitting peacefully in various parts but once the situation escalated people from both sides — pro and anti-CAA — came on the roads opposing each other. Amid the tussle, they turned violent that resulted in the shooting, arson, vandalism and targeting people of the opposite side.

The clashes which intensified over time have resulted in the death of nearly half a dozen people including a policeman. Besides injuries to more than 60 people in sporadic violence from around the area was also reported.

The violence in the meantime took a communal shape while the implementation of CAA, which was the main reason behind the clashes and killing of over a dozen of people in last three days, went down the drain.

Protesters now wanted their majority in the area with no opposition at all. Chants against anti-CAA protesters were heard in areas that were dominated by pro-CAA protesters. While in areas dominated by anti-CAA protesters sloganeering against the pro-CAA people and law enforcement agencies were heard. The enmity between both the parties has reached a level that no one is willing to talk about the contentious ACT which is the core of the entire protest.

Md Wasim, a protester in Maujpur-Jafrabad area said that they were scared and confined but are united and could teach lessons to people wanting to force them out from the area.

"Though we are less in numbers, however, we are in a group so that we can save ourselves from the hoodlums. We will relent only when the other side will relent. Inaction and connivance of law enforcement bodies is also a serious concern for us as they are not only giving upper hands to our opponents but also providing a safe passage to those involved in the killing of our people. Anyway, we are also ready for tit-for-tat," he said.

Kardampuri, an area mainly comprising of a gathering of pro-CAA persons, has a similar story to narrate against the anti-CAA group. Rajkumar, a protester, claimed that they could not tolerate people occupying roads to justify their protest. "Earlier we saw their one-sided protest, tried to pacify them but now the time to pacify is over. We want to give them a befitting reply hence we are on roads. We cannot spare anyone who is trying to vitiate the atmosphere. We want more people to join us so we could counter the opposition," he said.