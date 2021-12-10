Consumers can now settle power theft claims online: BSES

New Delhi: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) consumers can now participate in 'online' and 'hybrid' Lok Adalats for an amicable on-the-spot settlement of power-theft cases in South, West, East and Central Delhi.



Being organised in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), Lok Adalat for BRPL consumers is being organised on December 11 and for BYPL consumers on December 11 and 12, 2021.

While Lok Adalat for BRPL consumers is in the online mode, for BYPL consumers, it is in the hybrid

mode.

While announcing the upcoming Lok-Adalats, BSES spokesperson said: "These special events help resolve cases quickly. This exercise is a win-win for everybody. For the consumers, it means an opportunity to amicably settle their cases and an escape from a prolonged and expensive legal process.

"For an overworked judiciary, it means some burden off their courts. For BSES, it means more people coming into the billing net. In fact, over 37,000 cases have been resolved in last 24 Special Lok

Adalats."