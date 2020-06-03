Consumer footfall plummets even after markets open

new delhi: Markets in the Capital opened in full strength on Tuesday following the Delhi Government's guidelines. However, very few customers thronged the market place which is a cause of concern for several small businessmen and shopkeepers.



Many shop managers in Connaught Place said that shoppers can purchase apparels but cannot try it.

In Chandni Chowk, shopkeepers approved of return and exchange of purchased items and allowed trials of footwear but not garments.

In Khan Market gadgets and electronic goods will be demonstrated by shop keepers but not allow customers to touch the product as sanitising some gadgets can be a mammoth task and risky.

President of Khan Market Traders Association, Sanjeev Mehra said: "Khan Market is a comparatively smaller market and we can maintain social distancing here. We have deployed nursing staff at the entrance who will screen people and enforce use of hand sanitisers. We will also maintain a log book with contact numbers of each person who enters the market and ask them if they have tested positive before. The use of face mask and Arogya Setu app is mandatory for everyone."

On Monday, the Delhi Government had announced guidelines for the phased reopening of the city following the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown which ended on may 31. Earlier shops in markets were allowed to reopen from May 18 following the Odd-Even scheme.

All shops are required to maintain social distancing and cannot have more than five persons inside a unit at a time.