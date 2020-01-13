Construction works on busy roads cause traffic jams in Ggm

Gurugram: Major traffic jams are being witnessed on the major roads of Gurugram as ongoing construction works have reduced the area for the vehicles to pass through.



Areas, where traffic blockades are being witnessed, include Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar and Mahaveer Chowk. There are over 2 lakh vehicles that pass through Sohna where a large number of offices, residential societies, and shopping malls are situated.

To ease the connectivity around the area, city's first elevated flyover is being constructed around the area. The deadline for the completion of the project is set at the end of the year.

The work that began in September was stopped for a brief period in October because of the prohibition of construction activities due to air pollution.

"There has always been a traffic problem in Sohna road and with the construction of the elevated flyover, the problems have increased. The waiting time during peak hours used to be 10 to 15 minutes which has now increased to 20-25 minutes. Needless to say, certain situations will improve with the construction of the elevated flyover," said Rajeev Sahay, one of the city commuters.

After the delay, the state PWD has also begun the works on constructing the foot over bridge and underpass at the Mahaveer Chowk which is the central point of entry to Old Gurugram. The digging for the construction works began on Saturday.

With four major intersections in the area, there is already heavy traffic twenty-four hours the day. What makes the matter worse is the lack of parking facilities around the area that results in a lot of illegal parking around the area. Even during weekends, two to three policemen are seen daily managing the traffic.

The Gurugram traffic police on their part have used various communications to inform the citizens about the flow of traffic in these areas.