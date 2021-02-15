Construction waste in Gurugram goes up to 9 lakh metric tonnes, say MCG officials

Gurugram: According to officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), construction waste in Gurugram has increased to nine lakh metric tonnes. According to official's data, 3,000 metric tonnes of construction waste is being generated daily in Gurugram. In this, only 290 metric tonnes, which is 10 per cent of the waste generated, gets treated.



With construction activities taking place in full swing in Gurugram, complaints regarding high generation of C and D waste are also being raised by the residents. The issue related to the inability to properly recycle construction waste is often being raised in several public forums and meetings.

In order to recycle C and D waste, the MCG has set up a recycling unit at Basai. Built on the public-private partnership model, the waste plant can recycle 300 tonnes of construction waste on a daily basis. Moreover, the MCG has also selected certain agencies on a contractual basis for waste collection from construction sites and residential areas.

For effective recycling of construction waste, the municipal body has also contracted several private agencies.

According to official data from two collection centres earlier for construction waste, the number of collection centres were increased to five. It was stated that the enforcement teams of MCG had collected more than 3.5 lakh tonnes of C and D waste from Gurugram.

Despite assurances given by public authorities towards handling construction waste, many residents complain that construction waste continues to get dumped in open areas and also in Aravalli forests.

Residents have also alleged that private agencies had been collecting construction waste at higher rates. As most of the agencies that collect construction waste are not registered, rather than transporting this waste to Basai treatment plant, they dump it at open spaces and forest areas in the city.

"Construction waste being dumped in the open is a common site in several areas of Gurugram. The adverse impact of this is being felt in Aravallis," said Pragya Tiwari resident of Sushant Lok, Gurugram.