Construction sites to be now equipped with real-time pollution sensors for monitoring

New Delhi: The Delhi government, which had constituted the Dust Management Committee, has now recommended the installation of real-time dust monitors at construction sites similar to London and Paris to curb the pollution levels in the Capital. Following the recommendations, the Delhi government has issued guidelines for the construction sites which have to be adhered to. The committee has recommended a tighter monitoring mechanism for better environmental compliance and controlling dust emissions from large construction and demolition sites.



It has also asked the government to use technology-based real-time air quality tracking and violations will have to pay a heavy fine. Construction and road dust contribute between 15 to 40 per cent of PM2.5 emissions in the city.

Monitoring of equipment and instruments will also be done at construction and demolition sites and violators will be hauled up. Video surveillance of the site will also be used to track emission sources by the DPCC. The committee has also suggested that a detailed SOP should be in place for the initiation of action.

"Day Night Digital Boards" should be set up outside construction sites to inform the neighbourhood about the status of the ambient air quality. Once the guidelines are issued all construction sites will be given 60 days to ensure that all the rules are being followed.

All large construction sites in the city will now be required to install real-time monitors at project sites that will continuously analyse and send information on emissions directly to DPCC. The sites will also be required to deposit a pre-determined bank guarantee with DPCC.

The air quality data received from these monitors will be continuously analysed by DPCC with the help of a software, and a graded mechanism will be put in place to penalize any violations based on the degree of violation. If found tampering with the equipment, heavy penalty will be imposed by DPCC.

The State Government had set up a committee that comprised of environment experts from Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, DPCC, IIT Delhi, TERI, DIAL and DMRC to recommend actions for better management of dust pollution. The committee in its recommendations has asked the government to enforce strict dust emissions standards at construction sites and monitor violations at construction and demolition sites.