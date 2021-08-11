Construction of seven makeshift COVID hosps approved by govt

New Delhi: The Delhi health department on Tuesday received the financial approval for the construction of seven makeshift hospitals that will be completed in the next six months to deal with a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the city.



Health Minister Satyendar Jain said these makeshift hospitals will have 7,000 ICU beds and will be constructed at Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

All concerned departments will work on war footing and these hospitals will be completed within the next six months, he said.

"While these hospitals are temporary in nature, they are being constructed from a long-term perspective, as COVID-19 is here to stay, at least in the near future," a statement quoted Jain as saying.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the project is part of the city government's commitment to give the best healthcare to the people of Delhi.