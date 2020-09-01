Construction of new block at LNJP hosp to begin in Oct

New Delhi: In a bid to boost health care facilities in the Capital, the Delhi government is set to



start work at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) hospital after a month. The hospital will get a new block which will function as a Maternity and Paediatrics Centre.

"The construction for the new block will start in October after the tender is issued and selected while the cost of the entire project is Rs 534 crore," an official in the Health Department said on Monday.

The 22-storey building will increase the bed capacity by 1,570 beds once it is completed.

The new block at LNJP Hospital is part of the project which was chalked out in 2019 and included 15 Delhi government hospitals that were set to be upgraded.

The 15 facilities chosen under the upgrade project include LNJP Hospital, LBS Hospital and Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital.

According to reports in June 2019, the Medical Director of LNJP Dr Kishore Singh had said that the new block would be "a state-of-the-art facility" and "a tender process has begun." More than a year later the tender is yet to be awarded.