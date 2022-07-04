Construction firm fined Rs 1 lakh for mosquito breeding

New Delhi: With the onset of monsoon in Delhi-NCR, Municipal Corporation of Delhi has geared up to prevent mosquitoes from spreading diseases in the Capital. The civic body has fined several companies, after conducting checks on them for allowing mosquito breeding spots which can lead to the spread of diseases such as Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya. They have carried out several public health campaigns for the same.



MCD has undertaken strict action against construction sites for breeding mosquitoes by imposing heavy fines on them. The civic body levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on PNSC construction company operated at IIT Delhi for not taking appropriate action against mosquito breeding.

MCD took action against the company after finding a large number of mosquito breeding spots in their area and discovered that no action was taken to prevent or destroy the breeding spots. MCD's public health department carried out anti-larval measures and destroyed all the mosquito breeding sites.

MCD carried out investigation and surveillance campaigns at various construction sites of Delhi and fined SAM buildwell. The company was carrying out construction at Karkardooma and was fined a sum of Rs 50,000 for mosquito breeding at their site. Abhilasha enterprises carrying out construction at LBS hospital Khichripur was fined Rs 10,000 for mosquito breeding. N.C.C. carrying out construction at Karkardooma was fined Rs 10,000 for mosquito breeding. WG construction was fined Rs 5,000 for mosquito breeding at their site situated in Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka Sec-18A.

MCD has urged the people to be alert about mosquito breeding in their surrounding and to not let such breeding happen. Taking preventive steps to stamp out any hospitable condition for mosquito breeding is the most important and efficacious method to check the spread of vector-borne diseases like Dengue,Malaria and Chikungunya.