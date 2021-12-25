Constitute task forces to control mosquito breeding: Delhi HC

New Delhi: People of the national Capital continue to suffer due to vector-borne diseases and no corrective measures are taken by the authorities, the Delhi High Court Friday lamented as it directed the local bodies including the three municipal corporations to constitute task forces to monitor and control mosquito infestation in the city.

The court questioned the authorities as to how can the number of dengue cases double in one year and said that responsibility has to be put on some person and if the numbers do not come down, he or she should be liable for contempt and be ready to go to jail.

"The problem is, in paper work you are all very good, so you prepare reports, on paper you say you will issue orders that there should be no breeding. As if the mosquitoes will stop breeding if you say so in your file. Nothing on the record," an anguished bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh told the counsel for North and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The bench said it is a regular cycle and if the authorities have taken proactive steps, as claimed, where is the proof of the pudding?

"There is nothing happening. People of Delhi continue to suffer. There are no corrective measures taken by the authorities," it said.

The high court directed that each of the local body, including East, Sought and North MCDs, Delhi Cantonment Board and New Delhi Municipal Council shall set up task forces headed by their commissioners concerned to monitor and control mosquito breeding.

It said members of the task forces shall themselves visit the sites ensuring that the actual work is being carried out on the ground and asked the authorities to file a common status report before the next date on January 14.

The court said the enormity of the problem being faced due to spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, chikungunya and dengue which has resulted in hundreds of deaths, it is high time that the matter is taken up seriously by all the local bodies.

It said a stern message should be sent across the city that any violation of bylaws will be dealt with strictly and directed the Delhi government to initiate the process of amending its bylaws to increase penalty for people who do not keep surroundings clean and allow water to stagnate leading to mosquito breeding.