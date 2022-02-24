Constable reunites 73 missing children with parents in 8 months

New Delhi: Delhi Police Constable Sunita has reunited 73 missing children with their parents in the last eight months, officials said on Wednesday.

She also traced four children in the last three days, police said. On Sunday, a seven-year-old boy went missing from his home in Indira Camp number 2, Vikaspuri where he lived with his grandfather, they said.

Police started a search in nearby areas and analysed footage from CCTV cameras. Later, Sunita traced the child and handed him over to his grandfather, a senior police officer said.

On February 15, a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home in Mayapuri area. In this case too, Sunita traced the girl from Mayapuri, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said.

On February 16, two kids went missing along with their mother in Kanjhawala area. A team comprising ASI Suresh Kumar and Sunita succeeded in trace the missing people, police said.

To recognise her dedication, boost her morale as well as to inspire others, the constable's is being recommended for out-of-turn promotion to the rank of head constable, according to the the existing policies, police added.