Constable killed in gunfight with gang of robbers

Faridabad: A 30-year-old police constable on Thursday night succumed to gunshot injuries after being shot by one of the robbers whom he and his police team had gone to arrest. The incident occurred in Haridwar, Uttarakhand at around 10:00 pm on Thursday.



The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Singh, who was in the crime branch of Faridabad police.

The constable had gone to Haridwar to arrest a gang of robbers who had committed a dacoity last week in Faridabad.

Police had received a tip-off that the gang members were hiding in a location near Pantdeep Park in Haridwar.

According to police, during the operation, one of the accused pulled out a gun from his socks and fired at the police before escaping. A bullet hit constable Sandeep.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.

All four have been arrested, said the police on Friday.

Along with colleagues of Sandeep all top officials of Faridabad Police expressed their shock and disappointment over the entire incident. Sandeep belongs to Gohana near Sonepat.