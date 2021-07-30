Constable held for beating man to death, his SHO suspended

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable beats a person so brutally that he died in the New Ashok Nagar area in East Delhi.



However, instead of helping the deceased's family members, the station house officer (SHO) of Ashok Nagar police station delayed the probe by not registering an FIR in the case.

Police said on June 13, a missing report was registered at New Ashok Nagar police station by one Ashok Kumar regarding the missing of his brother Ajeet Kumar (28), who lived in New Kondli.

Later on June 15, another complaint was filed by Kumar raising suspicion that his brother might have been abducted and killed.

"Efforts were made to trace the missing person and subsequently a case under sections 365, 34 of IPC was registered on July 27," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Police said during the initial investigation, it was revealed that after an altercation took place between Ajeet and his friend Atul with four people who were later identified as Monu Sirohi (constable) and his friends Vikas, Vineet and Harish.

"Both Ajeet and Atul were beaten up by the four people. Later Ajeet was abducted in a car," the official said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Sirohi disclosed that Ajeet was killed and his body was disposed of by him with the help of his associates. The body was yet to be traced.

As per official, preliminary findings, sections under sections 364, 302, 120-B IPC were added in the case.

"Sirohi is a constable in posted in Pandav Nagar police station. The car in which Ajeet Kumar was abducted has been recovered," the official said.

Apart from Sirohi, police have also arrested one Harish. "The investigation is in progress and all-out efforts are being made to trace the body of deceased Ajeet," the official said.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, SHO, (New Ashok Nagar) was placed under suspension for the delay in registration of the case on the complaint of Kumar.

"A departmental enquiry has also been initiated. Ct. Monu Sirohi has been dismissed from the service of Delhi Police," the official said.