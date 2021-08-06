Constable accuses SI of drugging, raping her

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a case on the complaint of a woman constable alleging she was raped by a sub-inspector in Munirika.



The case was registered on August 3, at one of the South Delhi police stations. As per the complainant, the sub-inspector had taken her on a call during night emergency duty. After the call, he took her to his room in Munirka and raped her after sedating her.

"He made me unconscious as he had mixed something in cold drink and he made physical relation," the complainant alleged.

The complainant said the accused took obscene photographs of her after committing the crime and blackmailed her subsequently. "He was blackmailing, sexually harassing, mentally torturing her by saying that he will make photographs viral," the complainant informed the

police.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC based on the complaint filed by the woman constable. "We have registered a case in this regard further investigation was going on," the official said.