Consider letting more weekly markets open, Delhi govt told by HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday said it is expected that street vendors will take proactive steps to get vaccinated so that the third wave of COVID-19 could be avoided and the national capital is not faced with a surge as witnessed recently.



The high court also asked Delhi government to consider in a right perspective the issue of allowing more weekly markets to operate as there is a strata of society which only purchases things from these markets since they cannot afford other shops.

Presently, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Delhi government has allowed weekly markets to open but only with 50 per cent of vendors and one market in each municipal zone.

"It is expected that DDMA will consider this aspect in its right perspective. It is also expected that street vendors will also take pro-active steps to get vaccinated so that we can avoid the third wave and the NCT of Delhi is not faced with a surge as faced recently," Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court made it clear that it was not asking the Delhi government to allow all weekly markets to operate and the authorities shall consider the issue and then take a decision.

It also observed that the government can put conditions so that there is no crowding at these markets.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government and asked it to file reply to the petition by Saptahik Patri Bazar Association which has challenged the authorities' decision to open malls and markets but not weekly

markets.