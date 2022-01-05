Consider early re-testing of COVID +ve int'l travellers: HC to Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that in case there were no guidelines issued by the Centre, it expected the city government to expeditiously consider the issue of early re-testing of international travellers who test positive for COVID-19 on arrival.



Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition by a mother whose 18-year-old son from the United Kingdom was admitted to a private hospital here for isolation after testing positive for the virus upon his arrival, also asked the Delhi government why the genome sequencing report of the patient — who was stated to be positive for the omicron variant — cannot be shared with him.

The judge noted that during the pendency of the petition, the petitioner's son tested negative and was discharged from Fortis Hospital.

The petitioner told the court although her son was now with her, several other patients were being held up in various health facilities for days as the hospitals were not conducting COVID-19 re-tests periodically.

It was also contended that the mother has the "right to know" and should thus be given the genome sequencing report of her son.

It is expected that in case no guidelines are issued by the Union of India, the Delhi government will expeditiously consider the matter so that patients, like the petitioner's son, do not suffer. Delhi government will also inform why the genome test report can't be made available," the judge ordered.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Vikram Hegde, had moved the court last month seeking to know the outcome of the genome sequencing test carried on her son.

The counsel for the hospital stated that while the COVID-19 test report has been given to the patient, the genome sequencing report, which disclosed that the presence of omicron variant, was not given to him as the same was only with the government authorities. We don't have a copy of the genome report. We get an excel sheet (from the authorities), said counsel Arjun Dewan, appearing for Fortis.

The matter would be heard next on January 14.