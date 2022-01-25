Conman case: Jail dept wants proof from cops before allowing grilling

New Delhi: With the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police seeking to question as many as 82 jail officials of the Rohini Jail in connection with the case relating to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's operations, the prisons department has now shot a letter back to the Delhi Police asking what evidence did they base their requests on.



A senior jail official confirmed to Millennium Post that the city police have been asked for the evidence, based on which the interrogation of these officials was found necessary. When contacted, DG Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goel said, "Such information will be sought as per govt instructions on the subject. We are following all the procedures."

The jail administration further precisely asked the Delhi Police to reply with point-wise facts and shreds of evidence on each employee whom they want to interrogate, and what kind of proof has been found so far, or whether the questioning is necessary. The prison officials also confirmed that the notice by the EOW had sparked massive outrage among the personnel posted in the Rohini jail. Recently on Friday about a hundred personnel staged a protest in front of the jail headquarters at Janakpuri. They claimed that their colleagues are being harassed in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case by the city police officials.

Last year, the conman and his wife actor Leena Maria Paul were arrested by Delhi Police in the case of extorting Rs 200 crore from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh, operating while in custody at the Rohini Jail here. The details of the probe showed that he had access to sophisticated telephone equipment inside the prison and had used these to con people.

During the initial investigation, the EOW also arrested two jail officials — Deputy Superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena, and three men, Komal Poddar, who is a manager at RBL in Connaught Place, and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula for helping the accused to dup money during his imprisonment.