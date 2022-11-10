Conman again writes to L-G, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to the Delhi L-G, alleging that he is receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and sought his transfer to a jail outside the city, his lawyer said on Thursday.

The letter written on November 7 was submitted to the LG V K Saxena on November 9 by Chandrashekhar's advocate Ashok K Singh.

I hold very important evidences against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena Paulose, who is also lodged in Mandoli jail in the same

case, Chandrashekhar alleged in the latter.

He alleged that the jail superintendent and other officials were putting immense amount of pressures on him and harassing" him.

Apart from this, Jain is sending me offers for compromise and if I fail to accept, me and my wife will be tortured to death, he alleged.

He claimed that the jail administration is being controlled by Jain and Kejriwal.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or AAP over the latest charges though the AAP had earlier denied all the allegations and called it a

diversionary tactic. The AAP had earlier alleged that the BJP was using Chandrashekhar as a "star campaigner" fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD polls in Delhi.