Cong's star campaigners come out in support of party candidates

New Delhi: With less than a week before Delhi Assembly elections, Congress party on Monday witnessed its star campaigners sharing the stage with the candidates in different constituencies. Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh joined Kalkaji candidate Shivani Chopra and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra during a roadshow in the constituency. The candidate requested people to come out and vote on February 8.



Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Monday joined Vikas Puri candidate Mukesh Sharma at a joint public meeting in the constituency. He was also joined by actress Nagma who lashed out at both the BJP and AAP. "Modiji asked the youth to fry pakodas, and the youth is just doing that for youth has no war," she said.

On the other side, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda joined Rohini candidate Sumesh Gupta at a public meeting here. The candidate asked the voters to vote for a democratic party, which is Congress this upcoming election. "The whole country is watching the Delhi elections carefully," said Hooda while addressing the crowd. He added that the voice of the people from here will guide the whole country. "People from AAP and BJP will also come here but I would request you to look at the party and what sort of work they want to do and then decide," he added.

In Badli constituency, Rajasthan's Deputy CM Sachin Pilot joined the candidate Devender Yadav. Meanwhile, Congress bigwigs like Manmohan Singh are also expected to join the candidates in their campaign on Tuesday.