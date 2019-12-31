Congress workers to hold hunger strike on New Year eve

New Delhi: Congress workers will hold a hunger strike on the New Year eve in Connaught Place area to protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party governments. Campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad on Monday announced that their workers will also not participate in any New Year celebration.



Under the leadership of DPCC president Subhash Chopra, Congress workers will sit on hunger strike in Connaught Place (Inner Circle) area from December 31,2019 till morning of January 1, ` 2020.

According to Kirti Azad, the party took this decision to protest against the terrible plight of Delhi due to the anti-people policies of the BJP and AAP Governments, severe air pollution, economic distress, rising unemployment and the betrayal of those living in unauthorized colonies and JJ Clusters.

Azad said that the campaign committee has already started the "Mera Booth—Sabse Majboot" campaigns to mobilize the party workers at the booth-level. He disclosed that the party will also hold road shows and rallies in a big way.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address rallies and public meetings in Delhi, and their programmes are being worked out," said Azad.