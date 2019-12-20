Congress workers detained for protesting outside Amit Shah's residence

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee along with many workers detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station on Friday, when they held a demonstration outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against police high-handedness on Jamia Millia Islamia students who held a peaceful demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.



The detained workers were taken to Mandir Marg police station, where the workers sat down and chanted slogans. Around 11 am, women Congress workers suddenly began assembling outside the residence of the Home Minister, and the police force was reinforced. After half-an-hour of heated arguments with the police, women cops forcefully arrested the Congress protesters and took them to the Mandir Marg police station.

The women protesters shouted slogans inside the police station which led to angry exchanges with the cops following which police made preparations to take them to jail.

As soon as the Congress leadership got wind of the arrests of the women workers, Congress workers started assembling outside the police station. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra rushed to the Mandir Marg police station. Chopra calmed down the angry women Congress workers, and after talking to senior officers, requested them to release the women Congress workers and leaders, who were then released after furnishing personal bonds.